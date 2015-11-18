David Beckham is People’s Sexiest Man Alive, which makes his wife, Victoria Beckham, the luckiest woman alive.
The former Spice Girl wakes up beside Beckham, who admitted to the mag that he prefers sleeping naked but dons underwear on occasion. Beyond having such privileges, Victoria exchanged vows with a man who cherishes fatherhood and family, which is very sexy indeed. Victoria tends to agree.
The former Spice Girl wakes up beside Beckham, who admitted to the mag that he prefers sleeping naked but dons underwear on occasion. Beyond having such privileges, Victoria exchanged vows with a man who cherishes fatherhood and family, which is very sexy indeed. Victoria tends to agree.
When People asked Victoria how she feels about the honor bestowed upon her husband, she said, “I think it’s very attractive in a man when they have strong family values, good morals, a great work ethic.”
Beckham’s commitment to hard work is one of his most attractive qualities. Before being elevated to sex-icon status, Beckham, of course, was a decorated soccer player. He’s the first Englishman to score in three World Cups and has earned 19 major trophies. Since retiring from soccer in 2013, Beckham has devoted himself to launching Modern Essentials, a menswear collection for H&M.
Beckham’s commitment to hard work is one of his most attractive qualities. Before being elevated to sex-icon status, Beckham, of course, was a decorated soccer player. He’s the first Englishman to score in three World Cups and has earned 19 major trophies. Since retiring from soccer in 2013, Beckham has devoted himself to launching Modern Essentials, a menswear collection for H&M.
None of these accolades are lost on Victoria. Yet, she’s most proud of David’s role as a father. “He's a really great dad,” she shared. Victoria and David are raising four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper while also balancing their own busy careers.
Ultimately, his wife admitted that David's pretty much got it all. “He does look after himself, he's got a great body, dresses really well, and has got a great smile,” Victoria told People. “So I suppose it's everything.”
Ultimately, his wife admitted that David's pretty much got it all. “He does look after himself, he's got a great body, dresses really well, and has got a great smile,” Victoria told People. “So I suppose it's everything.”
Advertisement