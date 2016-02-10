According to People, David Beckham is the Sexiest Man Alive. Now they've declared Ryan Reynolds to be the Sexiest Dad Alive. Does that mean father-of-four Becks is less sexy now? Is Reynolds supposed to only be sexy in the context of other dads? Who outranks the other?
Mull that over while you congratulate Reynolds on his well-earned victory. The father of one-year-old James was presented with the honor during the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night.
People's new cover star has plenty of adorable dad anecdotes under his belt. He calls his daughter Shrimpie. He says he really wanted a little girl. Having one is "the best."
“Having a daughter was a dream come true for me,” the Deadpool star told the magazine. “I would have made a terrible king.
"I don’t have to prepare to be wrapped around my daughter’s finger,” he added. “I have been wrapped around her little finger since the day she plopped out into this world.”
Swoon. Your move, Becks.
