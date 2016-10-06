Brooklyn & Victoria Beckham Are Raising Awareness For An Important Cause

Another day, another reason to adore the Beckham family. Victoria Beckham and her 17-year-old son Brooklyn are visiting Kenya to raise awareness about childhood poverty, as the Mirror reports.
The two Beckhams are visiting clinics across the country. The former Spice Girl, who is a goodwill ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), has been documenting the trip on Instagram. In one post, the fashion designer praised Beyond Zero Kenya, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing child mortality rates.
Brooklyn posted a snap of himself with a newborn, who was reportedly named after him.
UNAIDS' mission of eradicating HIV/AIDS in women and children across the world is clearly important to the fashion icon. Beckham missed the opening of her London flagship store so she could be appointed as a goodwill ambassador.
“This is the beginning of an important journey for me," Beckham said at the ceremony. "As a woman and a mother I have a responsibility to support other women. I am proud and honored to be working with UNAIDS in this new role to help to raise resources and awareness to support and empower women and children affected by HIV."
