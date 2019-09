Brooklyn & Victoria Beckham Are Raising Awareness For An Important Cause

UNAIDS' mission of eradicating HIV/AIDS in women and children across the world is clearly important to the fashion icon. Beckham missed the opening of her London flagship store so she could be appointed as a goodwill ambassador.“This is the beginning of an important journey for me," Beckham said at the ceremony. "As a woman and a mother I have a responsibility to support other women. I am proud and honored to be working with UNAIDS in this new role to help to raise resources and awareness to support and empower women and children affected by HIV."