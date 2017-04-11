Charlie Hunnam Has A Crush On David Beckham, Is Human

They're blond, they're British, they're both no doubt gracing many a bedroom pinup: It makes sense that Charlie Hunnam and David Beckham would gravitate towards one another.
According to men's fashion magazine Mr. Porter, it may be Hunnam who is doing most of the gravitating. The former Sons of Anarchy star told the publication that he developed a "little bit of a crush" on Beckham while they filmed Guy Ritchie's upcoming King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.
Hunnam plays the lead role in this action film, while the soccer star — happily married to Victoria Beckham, by the way — appears as a henchman (dubbed "Blackleg Leader") to Jude Law's villainous Vortigern in a rare acting role.
“David Beckham asked me my opinion a few times on different bits and bobs,” the 37-year-old actor said of working with the 41-year-old father of four. “I don’t know if it was any help or not, but I was really blown away. It became very clear why and how Beckham’s become the phenomenon that he has. Because he showed up determined to do a good job. He’d worked with a dialect coach, and maybe an acting coach. I sort of anticipated, well, he’s a superstar. This is not his primary or even his secondary focus; this is just a bit of a giggle for him. But that work ethic just shone through.
“And that, combined with him just being humble and kind and accessible, was very endearing. I’m not a football man, so upfront, I didn’t really have a strong feeling one or way or another. But by the time he left, I had a little bit of a crush on him. He was pretty fucking cool.”
Welcome to the club. Hunnam, who has been dating girlfriend Morgana McNelis for more than a decade, also reunited with his Queer as Folk love interest Aiden Gillen in the film. The Game of Thrones star plays Goosefat Bill Wilson, and hopefully wasn't too jealous seeing his former onscreen lover going crazy for Becks. Pissing off Littlefinger is never a good idea.
