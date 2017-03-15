The Game of Thrones universe is populated by quite a lot of sexy and beautiful people. There's Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and Khal Drogo (RIP), to name a few. And then there are guys like Petyr Baelish, a.k.a. Littlefinger, a nuanced villain who despite his seedy qualities (i.e. shamelessly manipulating the shit out of everyone around him) seems to have captured the sensual imagination of more than a few GoT fans. The actor who plays the scheming silver fox, however, Aidan Gillen, apparently had no idea that viewers found his shady character quite sexy.
In a new interview with Collider, Gillen — who is starring in the May release King Arthur: Legend of the Sword — is faced with the amusing fact that there are legions of people who find themselves attracted to Littlefinger. "Are you surprised by the response people have had to Littlefinger worldwide? He’s become a sex symbol," posits the interviewer. "Has he?" Gillen responds earnestly. "Well, I’m kind of surprised by that now because I wasn’t really aware of it."
He continues, trying to reconcile Littlefinger's conniving actions — like trying to force the young Sansa Stark into marrying him — with his purported sex appeal. "I don’t know, it’s interesting given that some of the strands in the story are unsavory or could be seen that way and Littlefinger’s relationship with Sansa Stark is quite unorthodox, without me trying to put as much warmth into it as I can and just play it for real." He added, "I’m not aware of being a sex symbol though."
Well, now ya know, Aidan. And if the GoT writers happen to work a very random sex scene for Littlefinger into next season's script... well, you'll understand why.
