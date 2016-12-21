If one of the most important aspects of a relationship is open communication, then it seems that Charlie Hunnam missed the memo. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hunnam admitted that he was not the best boyfriend while filming upcoming release, Lost City of Z.
According to Hunnam, he set out on his five-month shoot in Colombia with hopes of keeping in touch with his girlfriend, Morgana McNelis — whom he recently defended from troll-like fans — daily. Since regular phone calls and texts weren't in the cards, Hunnam decided to communicate with his love via one letter a day.
Unfortunately, just as Allie never received Noah's letters in The Notebook, Hunnam's lady never got her boyfriend's notes:
"I received a letter from her, and I realized that from the tone of it and things she was saying that she hadn’t received the two letters that I sent before,” Hunnam told EW of their correspondence.
That's where The Notebook similarities end. Unlike Noah, who continued sending letters to Allie for an entire year, Hunnam stopped writing McNelis after just those two.
"[That] makes me sound like a total bastard, appropriately so…but I was very apologetic."
Hunnam then went on to say that the separation was actually good for his acting performance, as his character, a 19th-century explorer, was also absent in the lives of the people he loved. That fact probably didn't make McNelis feel much better, but fortunately, she did get some apology emeralds out of the deal:
“My girlfriend is a jewelry designer, so I was able to come back with an appropriately sized gift [of emeralds]. It didn’t remedy all of the trouble I was in, but it got me halfway there.”
And to think: Noah had to build a whole damn house, and write his love every single day.
