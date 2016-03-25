“It was an improbable romance. He was a country boy. She was from the city. She had the world at her feet, while he didn’t have two dimes to rub together.”
The improbable romance is back! Deadline recently broke the news that The Notebook will return as a television series on the CW network. Another novel adaptation, Weaveworld by Clive Barker, is also part of the same book to movie to CW redevelopment plans.
A Deadline writer reports, "I have learned that the network plans to redevelop The Notebook, based on the romance novel by Nicholas Sparks and the 2004 feature, and Weaveworld, an adaptation of the horror/fantasy novel by Clive Barker (Hellraiser). Both projects will get new writers to pen new incarnations which again will be executive produced by Sparks and Barker, respectively.
Oh, The Notebook. You gave us one of the best fictionalized relationships with Ryan Gosling's lovable Noah Calhoun and Rachel McAdams' love sick Allie Hamilton. And you also gave us the most unrealistic thunderstorm make-out sesh. So thank you, and we look forward to your return.
No more details about the release, plot, or cast has been released yet.
