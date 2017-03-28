Here's a fun fact you might have forgotten: David Beckham is coming to the big screen this summer. King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword stars Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, and Eric Bana. Oh, and David Beckham. This is a fact that Beckham himself confirmed on Instagram Tuesday with a rather gruesome post. The 41-year-old shared a photo of himself in makeup for the film with the caption, "Rough day at the office." By rough, he means rough. Beckham's in full makeup for the role, replete with green, mossy teeth, and a scar across his temple.
The look is pretty heinous. So, will he be fighting King Arthur (Hunnam) in the summer blockbuster? Or is he one of those scarred good guys, like The Hound in Game of Thrones? So far, it's a little unclear, but it looks like Beckham's character will lean toward villain.
Advertisement
There's not much info on Beckham's role in the film just yet. According to IMDb, Beckham will play a "blackleg leader." Rumors of Beckham's participation have been around since July 2015. The Guardian reported that the 41-year-old would play a "disgruntled knight" in the film. The same report alleged that Guy Ritchie, who directed the film, wrote soccer puns for Beckham's scenes. (Please, film gods: Don't let this happen.) For all this speculation, though, we had no actual photographic proof of the role — until today.
Fortunately, Beckham is pretty giving on Instagram. From flipping pancakes to cheeky birthday wishes, the father of four is one of those celebs who happily shares details of his life on social media. So, it was only a matter of time before we got a sneak peak of King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.
The film, which premieres May 12, focuses on the rags-to-riches tale of King Arthur. Let us not forget: King Arthur wasn't a king until he ripped that sword from the stone. The new film focuses on his origin story — think of it as a Batman Begins for the legendary king. Watch the full trailer, below. I should warn you, though, that David Beckham is not in it.
Advertisement