Here's a fun fact you might have forgotten: David Beckham is coming to the big screen this summer. King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword stars Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, and Eric Bana. Oh, and David Beckham. This is a fact that Beckham himself confirmed on Instagram Tuesday with a rather gruesome post. The 41-year-old shared a photo of himself in makeup for the film with the caption, "Rough day at the office." By rough, he means rough. Beckham's in full makeup for the role, replete with green, mossy teeth, and a scar across his temple.