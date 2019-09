David Beckham Gave Us Parenting & Pancake Goals All In One

If you're wondering why Beckham referred to Fat Tuesday as "Pancake Day," it's a British tradition. As Business Insider explains , the custom stems from the desire to use up "unhealthy" ingredients in the kitchen, like oil and sugar, before the start of Lenten fasting. The site also notes that pancakes are traditionally thin in the U.K., so don't be alarmed by the crispy edges of Beckham's pancake.