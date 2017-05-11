David & Brooklyn Beckham Had A Cute Father-Son Date Last Night

How do you draw attention away from certified heartthrob Charlie Hunnam? If you're already David Beckham, it's probably actually not that hard. But, just to up the ante, why not invite your handsome son to tag along?
The retired soccer star has a small role in Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which stars Hunnam as the title character. To celebrate, Beckham brought his oldest child, 18-year-old dreamboat Brooklyn Beckham, to the film's London premiere last night. Is it just us, or is Brooklyn giving off major James Dean vibes?
The teen wasn't the only family member cheering on Dad's acting gig. Wife Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to show some support.
"So proud of @davidbeckham!" the fashion designer wrote alongside a video featuring her longtime husband on the King Arthur set.
It's all so sweet that we feel bad about bringing up Beckham's less-than-favorable reviews. Consider this criticism from Robbie Collin of the Telegraph.
"Even the sword-pulling scene itself — a pivotal moment in the legend, probably worth taking seriously — is sabotaged from within by a David Beckham cameo that goes on for line after forehead-slapping line, and saps the moment of its mythic excitement," the film critic wrote. "The former footballer appears under facial scarring makeup as one of Vortigern's soldiers, and shows just about enough dramatic range to have played the stone the sword got stuck in."
Ouch. Hunnam, however, has defended Becks by saying he was "really impressed" by his performance, while Ritchie called his friend "a fabulous actor and a real pleasure to be with."
That's good enough for us. Pass the popcorn.
