"My daughters are so cute about the whole thing," he told us. "They watched Beauty and the Beast and their first thing was, 'Daddy, why do you look so silly with that hair?' It's the simple things that I think get to them. But being Olaf, especially with my oldest [child] growing up with that, and now with Beauty and the Beast, it's a great way to share what I do. It's a great way for them to grow up with my work and be as affected by it as I hope many kids and many families around the world are. Frozen is the story of these two sisters who desperately need each other, and I think that's a great and valuable lesson to share with my girls. Just as Beauty and the Beast and this idea of this independent female, as embodied by Emma Watson, is a great character for my kids to look up to. So it's been a thrill."