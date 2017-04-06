Lightning may not strike twice, but that isn't stopping the masterminds at ABC from trying to recapture some of that Dirty Dancing magic. On May 24 the network will air an original TV movie remake of the beloved Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze hit, which will mark its 30th anniversary this summer. With luck, it will be way more bearable than Havana Nights.
Oscar-nominated actress Abigail Breslin will take over Grey's role as the idealistic Baby, with newcomer Colt Prattes trying to fill the late, great Swayze's tight muscle tanks. The cast also includes Modern Family's Sarah Hyland, Will & Grace's Debra Messing, and former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.
According to an ABC press release, this reboot will shed more light on the supporting characters, including a new (Black) love interest for Hyland's Lisa.
The movie will also "dive deeper into the iconic characters, showcasing their progression and tackling social themes like race, women’s rights, and the socio-economic division in the country at that time," the release states.
We'll have to wait a few weeks to see how that all breaks down. In the meantime, feast those hungry eyes on these just-released photos from the set. Are you ready for a remake, or is there no way-ze you're forgetting Swayze?