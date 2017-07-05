Eighteen years ago on July 4th, David and Victoria Beckham officially became husband and wife. To celebrate this milestone, they gifted us, their loyal subjects, photos from two classic Beckham moments.
The 43-year-old fashion designer Victoria Beckham shared a sweet photo of her and her husband getting married with a sleeping baby Brooklyn in David's arms.
The groom wore a statement all white tuxedo while the bride wore a stunning satin gown in an off-white color. Their haircuts look almost identical, but that only adds to the cuteness of the photo.
To wish his wife a happy anniversary, the former professional soccer player posted his own throwback. This one has the two of them in matching leather ensembles. He had to take this moment to laugh at the outfits by commenting "Wow, we really did this." This one is going down in history, right next to Britney Spears' and Justin Timberlake's all-denim outfits.
Perhaps it's this ability to look around laugh at each other that makes the Beckham's marriage work. Either way, it's clear they're still very much in love.
"Happy Anniversary to my amazing wife, mummy and strong business woman @victoriabeckham," Beckham wrote in his caption.
In a classic dad move, Beckham also tagged all his kids in his Instagram post, even little Harper, now five. She just got the hashtag "Harpernotoninstagram."
Their youngest son, Cruz, also got in on the fun. The twelve year old posted another photo from the wedding and gave it the sweetest caption.
"I can't believe it has been 18 years so happy anniversary @davidbeckham and @victoriabeckham," he wrote. "I love you so much and I want you to know that you are the best parents in the whole wide world. I love you."
