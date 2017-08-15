There are so many sides to tennis superstar Serena Williams that we can only dream of witnessing them all. As the mom-to-be opened up to Vogue about her pregnancy, her famous best friends spilled about why Williams will be an amazing mom. The responses are, predictably, too cute.
Typically, we only see one side of Williams: the determined, strong, badass side. We caught a glimpse of another when she made an iconic cameo in Beyoncé's "Sorry" music video. Now, we're finding out a whole lot more.
“She is obsessed with karaoke, which personally is my biggest fear in life," longtime friend Kim Kardashian said of Williams. "I remember a dinner in San Francisco before a DNC fundraiser. Serena sang, Obama sang, Kanye sang. It was legendary. She gives herself those moments — it’s how she recharges."
Kardashian isn't the only friend who noted Williams' karaoke skills. Meghan Markle, Suits actress and potential Mrs. Prince Harry, said, “She will be an amazing mom. The very best, because she is so attuned to balancing strength and sensitivity. Plus, given that she is pretty epic at karaoke, I think she’ll put her signature Serena spin on singing lullabies for the baby."
"In tennis mode, she’s a beast, a lioness,” Ciara said “But when she’s not in work mode — well, let’s just say you want to be at her table. You’ll die laughing. She’s that girl, and I think it will serve her so well as a mom."
Ciara was just one of the many celebrity friends caught at her '50s-themed baby shower. LaLa Anthony, Kelly Rowland, and more were all there in support of Baby Williams-Ohanian.
Is it weird that we're already jealous of this baby? In addition to all-access passes to every future U.S. Open, he or she will also have Aunties Kim, Ciara, and Meghan doting on her. What a life.
