When actress Grace Kelly married the Prince of Monaco in 1956, she she faced intense public scrutiny. Now, in the age of the internet, it's only gotten worse. That's why Albert of Monaco, Grace Kelly's son, has a little advice for Prince Harry's potential bride, actress Meghan Markle.
Markle, who stars on the television show Suits, has been dating Prince Harry for about a year now. She's already been the target of hateful comments from people across the world, and if these two were to become engaged, things would only become harder.
After all, being constantly in the public eye is still difficult for Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have been married for six years. They're currently in a heated lawsuit for an invasion of their privacy by the press.
Prince Albert understands the intense pressure put on Markle and Prince Harry — not only was his mother Grace Kelly, but his wife is a former Olympic swimmer. The pair "seem to be having a good deal of success so far," according to the royal. Still, he predicted that "sooner or later, [Meghan is] going to have to face the full onslaught."
"Being an actress, in a way, gets you a little prepared but nothing really can prepare you for the constant pace of it," he went on.
And if Grace Kelly, Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton had it hard, Markle's biracial heritage is sure to make things even more arduous. Moreover, the nature of the press has changed so much. "I can't imagine the difference now with the increased pace of news and social media," Prince Albert remarked.
To Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Prince Albert offered a little bit of advice passed down from his late mother: "Mum taught us that you have to do all you can to protect your private life," he recalled. "But you also have to face the press at some points."
