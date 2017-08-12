Kim Kardashian West Got Caught Shoplifting This Beauty Item

Is there a Malibu CVS Pharmacy out there with a photo of a tween Kim Kardashian West pinned to its shoplifters wall of shame? As Allure reports, the KKW Beauty frontwoman's makeup fixation once resulted in a serious case of sticky fingers.
The selfie queen shared in a new blog post on her personal app that she was just 11 years old when she and a famous friend got busted shoplifting a '90s-appropriate brown Revlon lipstick from a Malibu pharmacy. The Bonnie to her Clyde, hilariously, was fellow reality star and former F.O.P. (friend of Paris) Nicole Richie.
"We thought we were so badass!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told fans of her short-lived shoplifting career. "I can't remember the name of the color, but it was a brown shade from Revlon. I wasn't much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got."
Kardashian West, who can now claim her own range of (currently sold out) creme liquid lippy in addition to sister Kylie Jenner's hugely popular Lip Kit collection, also 'fessed up about her inability to stop raiding her mother's makeup bag as a kid.
"We would try everything, but we were so obsessed with concealer and foundation for some reason," the mother of two said of her and big sister Kourtney's childhood habit of helping themselves to Kris Jenner's beauty stash. "We would put it everywhere — literally, all over our faces."
And thus, a beauty star — and would-be cosmetics criminal — was born. Let he or she who hath not pocketed a Bonne Bell Lip Smackers tube without paying cast the first stone.
