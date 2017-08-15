The One Thing Kim Kardashian Can't Do When It Comes To Makeup

As luck would have it, just a few hours after Kardashian attempted to swatch, celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic came to her defense. “If it wasn’t for Mario, honestly I don’t know what I would do. He’s such an inspiration to my soul,” Kardashian said in an Instagram story. The makeup artist, who has been Kardashian’s right-hand man for over a decade, took a short break from doing Kardashian’s makeup to teach her the correct way to swatch, using two fingers at once. “Yours look way better,” Kardashian said in the video, “Can you do a swatch tutorial with me?”