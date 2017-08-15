The One Thing Kim Kardashian Can't Do When It Comes To Makeup

She can contour like a pro. Her highlight is always on point. The makeup kits from her eponymous beauty brand sold out almost instantly. But the one thing that Kim Kardashian West just can’t seem to do? Swatching.
The mogul took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her newest project, the KKW Beauty Bronzing Contour and Highlight palette. In a series of posts to her story, Kardashian West shared the three different palette shades — light, medium and dark — and sampled one from each palette on her inner arm. But, unlike younger sister Kylie Jenner, Kardashian West doesn't have skills in the art of swatching — much to the internet's surprise.
Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts. “Kim Kardashian swatching her makeup product is funny af. The fact that she doesn't know how to swatch tho. I love her,” one user tweeted. Another wrote, “How can you be a makeup aficionado but don't know how to properly swatch?”
As luck would have it, just a few hours after Kardashian attempted to swatch, celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic came to her defence. “If it wasn’t for Mario, honestly I don’t know what I would do. He’s such an inspiration to my soul,” Kardashian said in an Instagram story. The makeup artist, who has been Kardashian’s right-hand man for over a decade, took a short break from doing Kardashian’s makeup to teach her the correct way to swatch, using two fingers at once. “Yours look way better,” Kardashian said in the video, “Can you do a swatch tutorial with me?”
