Elon Musk & Amber Heard Released A Joint Statement On Their Breakup

"Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves. The distance has been really tough on our relationship, because we haven't been able to see each other much. All relationships have their ups and downs, of course," the couple said in a statement provided exclusively to People. "People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact, without our knowledge, believing that that they have our best interests in mind. Sometimes, other agendas are at work. It can get a little weird… However, we would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise."
The statement comes after Musk and Heard were seen together in Australia days after announcing their split.
"As a closing note, it is worth bearing in mind that events are always amplified and dramatized in a high profile relationship, whether the people involved like it or not (and we definitely don't)," the pair ended the statement. "The reality is that this is just a normal relationship with a giant magnifying glass applied."
Heard also wrote on Instagram Tuesday that she and Musk "care deeply for one another and remain close."
Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time. In this case, I'd like to remain more quiet. Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times.
Heard and Musk started dating in 2016, but they only made their relationship public in April. In May, Heard shared photos of herself meeting Musk's children.
It sounds like these two have a lot of respect for each other — their statement is something we can all learn from when talking about breakups.
