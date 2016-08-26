Elon Musk is a man who knows how to keep his eye on the ball. The ambitious entrepreneur is bringing to life his vision for a future full of electric cars (as the founder of Tesla) and trips to Mars (with his pioneering venture SpaceX). Now, Musk has set his sights on actress Amber Heard.
In July, People reported that the 45-year-old was hanging out with Heard in Miami, and the pair have been spotted in L.A. as well.
But Musk's pursuit of Johnny Depp's recent ex goes way, way back — to 2013, when Heard and Musk both appeared in the film Machete Kills. Musk's part was a cameo, and he and Heard didn't have a scene together. But, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Musk became "infatuated" with the 30-year-old actress. THR obtained emails Musk sent to the movie's director, Robert Rodriguez, and his team about meeting Heard, who was dating Johnny Depp at the time.
"If there is a party or event with Amber, I'd be interested in meeting her just out of curiosity," he wrote. "Allegedly, she is a fan of George Orwell and Ayn Rand…most unusual." THR reports that a dinner was indeed scheduled, but Heard didn't show up. Musk tried again. "Can you send her a note saying I would like to get together for lunch in LA?" he wrote in another email. "Am not angling for a date. I know she's in a long-term relationship, but… Amber just seems like an interesting person to meet."
The pair at least have one thing in common. Heard just reached a divorce settlement with Depp, while Musk's wife Talulah Riley, a British actress, filed for divorce in March. The couple has actually divorced before, in 2012, before remarrying the next year.
