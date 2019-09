In July, People reported that the 45-year-old was hanging out with Heard in Miami, and the pair have been spotted in L.A. as well.But Musk's pursuit of Johnny Depp's recent ex goes way, way back — to 2013, when Heard and Musk both appeared in the film Machete Kills. Musk's part was a cameo, and he and Heard didn't have a scene together. But, according to The Hollywood Reporter , Musk became "infatuated" with the 30-year-old actress. THR obtained emails Musk sent to the movie's director, Robert Rodriguez, and his team about meeting Heard, who was dating Johnny Depp at the time.