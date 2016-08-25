Amber Heard's divorce from Johnny Depp may not be going as smoothly as it appeared just earlier today.
Heard's representatives have released a statement calling for Depp to donate a higher amount to the charities in order to account for the shifting tax arrangement caused by donating directly to the charities, as he's apparently decided.
"Amber Heard appreciates Johnny Depp’s novel interest in supporting two of her favorite charities, the ACLU for domestic violence and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. This is great and unexpected news,” the statement, given to Us Weekly on Thursday, reads. “However, if Johnny wishes to change the settlement agreement, we must insist that he honor the full amount by donating $14 million to charity, which, after accounting for his tax deduction, is equal to his $7 million payment obligation to Amber. We would also insist that the full amount be paid immediately and not drawn out over many years."
“Anything less would be a transparent attempt by Johnny’s counsel, Laura Wasser and Patti Glaser, to reduce their client’s true payment by half under the guise of newfound concern for charities that he has never previously supported,” the statement continues.
Depp's representatives said earlier today that they had made the first payments to both the Children's Hospital and the ACLU. It's unclear what those amounts were, how long of a period Depp plans to pay the hospitals over, or what the exact tax ramifications are.
