Johnny Depp Vows To Honor Amber Heard's Charity Pledge

Amber Heard made headlines earlier this week when she announced that she would be donating the $7 million settlement in her divorce from Johnny Depp to charity. Now, Depp is taking steps to hold her to it.
A rep for the actor told TMZ that Depp has sent funds directly to Heard's selected causes. Tax write-off anyone?
"Following Amber Heard's announcement that her divorce settlement was to be divided equally and gifted to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union, two exceptionally deserving and important charities, Johnny Depp has sent the first of multiple installments of those monies to each charity in the name of Amber Heard, which when completed will honor the full amount of Ms. Heard's pledge," the rep said. "Ms. Heard's generosity in giving to these wonderful causes is deeply respected."
Both the ACLU and the Children's Hospital reportedly received checks yesterday. Each will get $3.5 million once all the funds are dispersed.
"I know these organizations will put the funds to good use and look forward to continuing to support them in the future," Heard said in a statement once the settlement had been reached. "Hopefully, this experience results in a positive change in the lives of people who need it the most."
