Amber Heard has denied that she is the one who released an incriminating video of soon-to-be ex-husband Johnny Depp that found its way onto the internet last week.
In a statement to E! News, Heard said she was "not responsible" for the the leak of a grainy clip, which appears to be shot on an iPhone, that shows Depp yelling at Heard, throwing a wine bottle, and breaking a glass.
"It was not what I wanted and I am doing what I can to force the media to take it off the internet," Heard said in a statement. "I underestimated the toll that this difficult few months have taken on me, emotionally and physically, and the efforts made by the media to intimidate and discredit me."
Heard, who has previously accused Depp of being verbally and physically abusive throughout their relationship, said in her statement to E! that this is why she has chosen to make "the healthiest choice for myself, and hopefully for Johnny" and is "attempting to resolve this matter in the most private way possible."
Depp has yet to comment on the video, though sources close to the actor reportedly told TMZ that the video has been "heavily edited." Depp's legal team is also reportedly asking the court to dismiss the domestic violence case.
According to E!, a judge has postponed the date of the couple's domestic violence hearing until August 17 to allow more time for both parties to complete their depositions. Heard's deposition had already been postponed twice, but she did reportedly sit down with Depp's lawyers this past weekend.
At this time, there is no official word regarding whether or not the tape will be admissible in court.
In a statement to E! News, Heard said she was "not responsible" for the the leak of a grainy clip, which appears to be shot on an iPhone, that shows Depp yelling at Heard, throwing a wine bottle, and breaking a glass.
"It was not what I wanted and I am doing what I can to force the media to take it off the internet," Heard said in a statement. "I underestimated the toll that this difficult few months have taken on me, emotionally and physically, and the efforts made by the media to intimidate and discredit me."
Heard, who has previously accused Depp of being verbally and physically abusive throughout their relationship, said in her statement to E! that this is why she has chosen to make "the healthiest choice for myself, and hopefully for Johnny" and is "attempting to resolve this matter in the most private way possible."
Depp has yet to comment on the video, though sources close to the actor reportedly told TMZ that the video has been "heavily edited." Depp's legal team is also reportedly asking the court to dismiss the domestic violence case.
According to E!, a judge has postponed the date of the couple's domestic violence hearing until August 17 to allow more time for both parties to complete their depositions. Heard's deposition had already been postponed twice, but she did reportedly sit down with Depp's lawyers this past weekend.
At this time, there is no official word regarding whether or not the tape will be admissible in court.
Advertisement