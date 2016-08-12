Why Was Amber Heard's Deposition Delayed For The Second Time?

What is going on with this Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case? Will these depositions ever happen? Does Depp have something to do with the delays?
These are the questions that currently come to mind after receiving news that Heard's deposition — which was scheduled for today, August 12 — has been rescheduled for tomorrow, E! reports. The original date of her court appearance was back in early June.
This is the second time it has been postponed.
According to court documents obtained by the site, Heard's rescheduling is "no fault of her own, Amber was unable to arrange for a flight to travel from London." The actress is currently on-set in London filming Justice League. Heard's testimony against Depp is necessary in order for the court to grant her a permanent restraining order against her soon to be ex-husband. The rest of the trial cannot take place without it.
Earlier this week, Heard's behavior was described as "manic" and Depp's lawyers expressed interest in preventing her from testifying against him. Hopefully they can figure something out.
