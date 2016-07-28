Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce may not have been the biggest story in the news for a few weeks, but for them, it's still dragging on.
After Heard asked for Depp's financial information, he allegedly requested that all his documents be marked "Confidential Information." He has also apparently asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement to make sure nothing private about him gets out.
According to court documents obtained by US Weekly, Heard is accusing Depp of doing all this just to prolong the process.
“[Depp] and his counsel's demand for the execution of these two non-disclosure agreements which impose undue financial hardships and burdens on [Heard] are nothing but blatant threats by [Depp] and are illustrative of his continued attempts to thwart real progress in this case," the documents read. “[Depp] has been stonewalling the progress of this case, by refusing to provide the most basic financial documents.”
In other words, she wants to get this divorce over with already. And we don't blame her. Meanwhile, Depp's lawyers are saying Heard is the one dragging it out by refusing to sign the non-disclosure.
The documents say the two met on Monday but "did not reach a resolution of all matters." Alas, the saga continues.
