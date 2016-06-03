It's been more than a week since Amber Heard accused husband Johnny Depp of physical abuse. The latest issue of People, on stands today, delves deeper into the couples' so-called "toxic marriage." The six-page feature contains few factoids that haven't already been reported. But it does add a couple new details that paint a fuller portrait of what's at stake in their split.
For example, Depp's estimated worth has been splashed across headlines for the last two weeks — but this is the first time we're seeing concrete comparative mention of Heard's assets. People writes that her net worth is between $4.5 and $9 million dollars — about 2% of Depp's, and that's a generous assessment.
We also knew that Heard was seeking spousal support of $50,000 per month. But People reports that the Rum Diary actress also asked for $125,000 to be paid toward her legal bills. Both requests were denied by the judge, though Heard has been granted use of the couple's downtown Los Angeles penthouse.
Furthermore, because the pair reportedly does not have a prenuptial agreement, Heard potentially stands to be awarded half of the income earned by Depp during their 15-month marriage.
In the fallout of all this drama, Depp has continued touring with his band, Hollywood Vampires, in Europe, playing shows in Germany and Sweden. People also offers readers insight into the impressive roster of divorces that Depp's legal reps have been involved with in the past: His attorney, Laura Wasser, has represented Maria Shriver, Jennifer Garner, and Ashton Kutcher, to name a few.
