We Won't Be Hearing Much More About Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Divorce Trial

Johnny Depp is trying to keep his divorce from Amber Heard as private as possible. The actor filed a petition seeking to keep the court proceedings private going forward, reports People.
Court documents acquired by People indicate that Depp is asking for witness statements and financial information to be kept confidential. He is also requesting that witnesses or experts who give testimony sign non-disclosure agreements.
The petition cites "the public's appetite for celebrity divorce," according to People. "This case has been extraordinarily public since its inception. There have been daily articles in the domestic and foreign press about this proceeding and the parties' lives," it reads. "Every detail of this action has been chronicled by the media and it has become one of the most heavily publicized celebrity divorces in recent memory."
The media clamor over the Heard-Depp battle is largely due to Heard's allegations that Depp abused her.
