Jaime King Wants The Media To Stop Treating Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's Split Like It's "Entertainment"
Jaime King is weighing in on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's recent split, but she isn't interested in choosing sides; she'd instead like to talk about how the media has handled the situation.
In an interview with Us Weekly, King said the couple's split, which has Heard accusing Depp of domestic abuse throughout their 15-month marriage, is "a painful situation." She admitted, "it makes me really emotional.”
“Listen, I love Johnny Depp," King said, noting that Depp played her father in 2001's Blow, one of her first films. "I learned so much from him. I have so much respect for him. He is one of the most loving, kind, generous, attentive, brilliant men that I’ve ever met.”
King also talked about Heard, saying, "I love Amber. I think that she’s an incredible bright light. She’s a beautiful human being.”
Her respect for both actors is why King says she is so bothered by how Heard and Depp's relationship has been covered in the media. She believes the couple's tumultuous split shouldn't be treated as if it were a movie of the week rather than real life.
“Bottom line, what bothers me the most is that people are being hurt on both sides,” she said. “It is a deeply painful situation, and people are treating it as if it’s entertainment, and it’s not fucking funny. And it’s not entertaining.”
Many friends of the couple have publicly come out in Depp's or Heard's defense in the past month. One of Depp's friends, comedian Douglas Stanhope, wrote an op-ed for The Wrap accusing Heard of blackmailing the actor. Heard has since filed a defamation suit against Stanhope. Heard's friend iO Tillet Wright later spoke to Refinery29 about calling 911 on Depp because "she never would."
“It’s all hearsay. It’s all he said, she said," King told Us Weekly. "Frankly, it’s not about sides because we cannot take sides in a situation that we’re not there for, bottom line. It’s about loving and supporting each person by saying, 'Give them their privacy, let them work it out.'"
King, who is a survivor of child abuse, said the Heard-Depp case will also "bring awareness to any sort of domestic violence because no matter what happened or did not happen, that is really not important.”
A judge temporarily granted Heard’s request for a domestic violence restraining order against her now-estranged husband after Heard showed up in court with a black eye. Depp has denied all allegations of domestic abuse.
