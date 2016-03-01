Jaime King Reveals She Was Sexually Abused From Age 12

SURVIVOR - Thank you @kyle_newman for loving me whole | My children | @lenadunham for her relentless bravery that always leads my Spirit to stand up| Dr. Randy Harris for YEARS of empathy | Michael Hayes @awaketolove ~ there are no words | Dr. Allan Phillips | @erikaklein | @ladygaga | #DianeWarren for breaking me whole last night and tonight| TS I love you for being there no matter what| Thank you to the only people I have told | Thank you to @damhave ~ you know why | Thank you @hooligandreamer| Thank you @amandadecadenet | Thank you to @unwomen & all organizations that have tirelessly worked to somehow comfort & make right | Thank you to myself to not choosing to not make this a cover story though that was what was suggested to me but to express from my heart to you all personally which felt the most honest way for me to speak | Thank you to my Soul, body, mind, emotions, my inner child, my younger self, I love you. It's a night of celebration, of change, of not being ashamed of your race, creed color, situation, circumstances and environment, or past. Now I am free, somewhat. Thank you for the switch that went off inside finally when I realized my silence said I cannot help nor change and that is not who I am. I love you all very much for creating a safe space. The time is now. I was about 14 here, it started at 12. Peace Be Still ❤️

