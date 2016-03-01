Jaime King Reveals She Was Sexually Abused From Age 12

Among them is Jaime King. The actress and model took to social media to thank Lady Gaga for speaking out against sexual abuse, and identified herself as a fellow survivor.
Thank you @ladygaga - I finally felt a true healing from years of abuse as a minor in the industry. Time to be brave https://t.co/PwEXY4Xtyb— Jaime King (@Jaime_King) February 29, 2016
She followed that up with an Instagram post sharing a photo of herself at age 14. In a lengthy caption thanking her husband, Kyle Newman, and pals like Lena Dunham and Taylor Swift, King explained that her abuse started at age 12.
King didn't go into details about her abuse, choosing to instead focus on her healing process.
"Now I am free, somewhat," she wrote. "Thank you for the switch that went off inside finally when I realized my silence said I cannot help nor change and that is not who I am. I love you all very much for creating a safe space. The time is now."
Read King's full post below.
SURVIVOR - Thank you @kyle_newman for loving me whole | My children | @lenadunham for her relentless bravery that always leads my Spirit to stand up| Dr. Randy Harris for YEARS of empathy | Michael Hayes @awaketolove ~ there are no words | Dr. Allan Phillips | @erikaklein | @ladygaga | #DianeWarren for breaking me whole last night and tonight| TS I love you for being there no matter what| Thank you to the only people I have told | Thank you to @damhave ~ you know why | Thank you @hooligandreamer| Thank you @amandadecadenet | Thank you to @unwomen & all organizations that have tirelessly worked to somehow comfort & make right | Thank you to myself to not choosing to not make this a cover story though that was what was suggested to me but to express from my heart to you all personally which felt the most honest way for me to speak | Thank you to my Soul, body, mind, emotions, my inner child, my younger self, I love you. It's a night of celebration, of change, of not being ashamed of your race, creed color, situation, circumstances and environment, or past. Now I am free, somewhat. Thank you for the switch that went off inside finally when I realized my silence said I cannot help nor change and that is not who I am. I love you all very much for creating a safe space. The time is now. I was about 14 here, it started at 12. Peace Be Still ❤️