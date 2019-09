Jaime King Reveals She Was Sexually Abused From Age 12

She followed that up with an Instagram post sharing a photo of herself at age 14. In a lengthy caption thanking her husband, Kyle Newman, and pals like Lena Dunham and Taylor Swift , King explained that her abuse started at age 12.King didn't go into details about her abuse, choosing to instead focus on her healing process."Now I am free, somewhat," she wrote. "Thank you for the switch that went off inside finally when I realized my silence said I cannot help nor change and that is not who I am. I love you all very much for creating a safe space. The time is now."Read King's full post below.