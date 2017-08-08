Amber Heard and Elon Musk made their breakup Instagram official on Monday night, and at the same time, their online exchange renewed our shattered belief in romance and civility. Apparently, it is possible for two very ambitious, talented people to end things nicely and still remain friends, at least on Instagram.
"Put a fork in it," Heard wrote, captioning a split image of herself putting a fork in her hair and The Little Mermaid's Ariel doing the same. She could have just been feeling kinship with Ariel as she's been filming her role as redheaded Mera, Queen of Atlantis, for the Justice League movie, but it's pretty clear that she's also talking about her relationship with Musk, the Tesla and Space-X founder. The two had been dating since 2016, though they didn't confirm their relationship until this April.
Advertisement
Musk took the statement the best possible way and commented "V cute," with a heart emoji. Then, just in case people thought he was being sarcastic, or somehow denying the breakup he added a few more words.
"Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend,although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another," he wrote in his second comment. "Long distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds."
Heard has been in Australia for the Justice League, and Musk did visit her on the set with four of his sons. But he's also been rather busy on this side of the world, what with trying to get people to Mars and reinventing our earthly transportation, so it makes sense that they had a hard time staying together. Musk did marry and divorce his second wife, Talulah Riley, twice, which makes that last "who knows what the future holds" bit sound promising.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement