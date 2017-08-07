Elon Musk and Amber Heard may have seemed like an odd couple at first, but they eventually grew on us. That, or we just got used to the idea. The actress and the tech magnate spent about a year with one another, but now they've called it quits.
Heard and Musk were both going through divorces at the time of their relationship. Heard had a particularly tumultuous time separating herself from Johnny Depp amid abuse claims and restraining orders. Musk and his ex-wife, Westworld star Talulah Riley, were divorced for a second time in 2016. The first was in 2012 after two years.
Advertisement
The whole world watched Amber Heard and Elon Musk's relationship. The pair was spotted in Australia where Heard filmed the upcoming movie, Aquaman. Musk brought four of his sons, whose mother is his first wife, author Justine Musk.
According to People, a source has confirmed the split. We've reached out to Heard and Musk's representatives and will update this story if necessary.
“They had fun for a few months, but are both very busy with work now. It was getting hard to find time to see each other,” said the source. “Elon is working day and night. This is his life and he loves it. He is in no position to be in a relationship right now and ended it.”
The source suggests that Musk was the one to initiate the breakup, which does make sense considering one of his companies, Tesla, is releasing its brand new electric car over the course of the next few months.
Either way, we wish both Heard and Musk happiness and success in their upcoming ventures.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement