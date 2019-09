Last fall, a video was released which showed footage of Depp being both verbally and physically violent. In the video, Depp can be heard yelling, "Did something happen to you this morning? I don't think so!" before smashing a wine bottle and muttering, "You want to see crazy, I'll give you fucking crazy." At another point last year, text messages alleged to be between Heard and Depp's assistant were released that appeared to show the assistant apologizing to Heard for a physical assault on Depp's part, saying, "When I told him he kicked you, he cried. It was disgusting. And he knows it. He's a little lost boy. And needs all the help he can get. He is so very sorry, as he should be." Heard responds by alluding to previous incidents. Depp's representatives claimed the messages were manufactured.