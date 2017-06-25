New Court Documents Corroborate Amber Heard's Claims That Johnny Depp Abused Her

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce may be final, but details of their abusive relationship are still trickling out, this time thanks to Depp's messy falling out with his former managers. In new court documents obtained by People, one of Depp's former managers is alleging that Depp physically abused Heard and that he tried to cover it up.
In the documents, which were filed in May and obtained by People, Depp's former representitives at The Management Group allege, “[Joel Mandel, one of the managers,] was informed well after the fact through communications with various house staff and security that Depp had been extremely volatile and had sometimes ‘gotten physical’ with Heard." The documents also claim that “Mandel was also later informed that Depp had violently kicked Heard during an incident that took place in or around 2014."
Last year, Heard was granted a restraining order against Depp. Court documents obtained during that time showed that Heard had claimed that, "During the entirety of our relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me." The couple's friend, iO Tillet Wright (who has since cut ties with Depp, but remains close with Heard), confirmed Heard's account of abuse and said he witnessed it, even calling the police.
Last autumn, a video was released which showed footage of Depp being both verbally and physically violent. In the video, Depp can be heard yelling, "Did something happen to you this morning? I don't think so!" before smashing a wine bottle and muttering, "You want to see crazy, I'll give you fucking crazy." At another point last year, text messages alleged to be between Heard and Depp's assistant were released that appeared to show the assistant apologising to Heard for a physical assault on Depp's part, saying, "When I told him he kicked you, he cried. It was disgusting. And he knows it. He's a little lost boy. And needs all the help he can get. He is so very sorry, as he should be." Heard responds by alluding to previous incidents. Depp's representatives claimed the messages were manufactured.
In the recent court documents obtained by People, Depp's former business managers confirm the texts were real. “TMG is informed and believes that Depp knew full well that the text messages were genuine, but pressured and berated his assistant to falsely challenge the texts publicly," the documents say.
Depp and his lawyer have vehemently denied the claims, accusing Heard of lying and attempting to "extend [her] 15 minutes of fame."
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.
