Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Accuses Amber Heard Of Publicity Mongering

Among the celebrity breakups that dominated 2016, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tense divorce looms large. And here we are, in 2017, still wrapped up in the bitter dealings between the two stars. According to People, Johnny Depp is effectively refusing to pay Amber Heard the $7 million she requested in the settlement. Depp's lawyer Laura Wasser stated in court documents that the 30-year-old's motion to enforce the divorce settlement was just "a blatant attempt to extend [Heard's] fifteen minutes of fame." Heard claims that she plans to donate the entirety of the $7 million to the ACLU. This is one of a string of accusations between the two that have made the press in the past few months. In December, Heard accused Depp of failing to pay her divorce settlement. Shortly after, the 52-year-old Hollywood veteran requested that Heard pay his legal fees. (The cost of this divorce has allegedly run Depp up to $100,000 in legal costs.) Reps for both Depp and Heard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Advertisement