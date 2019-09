Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Accuses Amber Heard Of Publicity Mongering

Among the celebrity breakups that dominated 2016 , Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tense divorce looms large. And here we are, in 2017, still wrapped up in the bitter dealings between the two stars. According to People , Johnny Depp is effectively refusing to pay Amber Heard the $7 million she requested in the settlement. Depp's lawyer Laura Wasser stated in court documents that the 30-year-old's motion to enforce the divorce settlement was just "a blatant attempt to extend [Heard's] fifteen minutes of fame." Heard claims that she plans to donate the entirety of the $7 million to the ACLU . This is one of a string of accusations between the two that have made the press in the past few months. In December, Heard accused Depp of failing to pay her divorce settlement . Shortly after, the 52-year-old Hollywood veteran requested that Heard pay his legal fees . (The cost of this divorce has allegedly run Depp up to $100,000 in legal costs.) Reps for both Depp and Heard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.