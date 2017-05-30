Things are heating up for Amber Heard and Elon Musk. The two are turning up the temperature on their relationship by introducing Heard to Musk's kids. While the 31-year-old may have met the youngsters (of which there are six) before, four of them accompanied their father and the actress on a date to the Sydney Opera House in Australia. Amazing photos (and videos) ensued.
Heard, who is currently in Australia filming the upcoming movie Aquaman, posted a slideshow of the family to Instagram, along with the caption "Kidding around."
The photos show one of the Musk kids lifting Heard up and giving her a piggyback, as well as a shot of all of the boys piling on top of their father. The final snap has Heard chilling on the ground with one of the children, looking over the amazing pictures they took during the day.
Musk also took to Instagram with some photos, as well as a video that captured the actress jokingly asking one of the sons if she could ride on their shoulders.
"Are we done with piggybacking?" she asks. "Okay, both of you guys have to hold me now."
"Piggyback rides around the Opera House," Musk captioned the slideshow.
The Justice League star and the Tesla CEO have been officially dating since April, but rumors of their courtship surfaced as early as August 2016. In fact, emails between Musk and director Robert Rodriguez from 2013 show that Musk was was interested in getting to know the actress while she was still dating Johnny Depp in 2013.
"If there is a party or event with Amber, I'd be interested in meeting her just out of curiosity," he wrote, according to emails obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "Allegedly, she is a fan of George Orwell and Ayn Rand…most unusual."
"Can you send her a note saying I would like to get together for lunch in LA?" another email read. "Am not angling for a date. I know she's in a long-term relationship, but… Amber just seems like an interesting person to meet."
