Amber Heard is channeling a very grown-up version of The Little Mermaid in these new photos for Aquaman. The actress, who will star as Mera in the new movie opposite Jason Momoa's titular character, is rocking an entirely new look from her typical aesthetic, trading in her blonde locks for a long red mane. She's also donning something else: a skin-tight green bodysuit fitted to look like shimmering scales.
The new photo comes from director James Wan, who shot with the actress for the first time this week.
"Lady MERA swept in from the sea," the director tweeted. "First day with the exquisite Amber Heard. (Shot by the talented @jasinboland)"
Aquaman won't be the only film in the DC Comics universe that Heard will appear in. She also will make a splash in Justice League, out on November 17, 2017.
We've already seen what her costume in that flick (which will combine the forces of crimefighters like Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Batman) looks like, and it's worlds away from the green suit we are seeing now. In Justice League, Mera's costume is more warrior-like, complete with armored pieces and a crown.
Mera's costume won't be the only thing to change from Justice League to Aquaman, the latter of which won't act as the superhero's origin story. According to Wan's interview with Bustle, the relationship between Mera and Aquaman will also change over the course of the Aquaman film:
"It starts off initially with them not quite clicking with each other," Wan told Bustle. "But then as the story progresses as they learn to try and work together, they get closer and closer."
The director also added: "Amber’s character is super strong, she’s very powerful as well. You don’t wanna mess with her."
No matter what Heard is wearing in the new flick, that sentiment seems accurate.
