Amber Heard Releases Statement About Elon Musk Breakup

After about one year of dating, actress Amber Heard and tech mogul Elon Musk announced their breakup this week.
Heard's initial statement consisted of an Instagram post captioned “Put a fork in it,” but today the actress elaborated on the pair's relationship status.
In a follow-up post, Heard expressed that she and Musk still care for each other deeply and requested privacy during this time.
"Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time," the actress wrote. "In this case, I’d like to remain more quiet. Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times."
Advertisement
Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time. In this case, I'd like to remain more quiet. Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times.
Musk hasn't released a statement of his own, but the tech mogul commented on Heard's initial post. "Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another," Musk wrote. "Long distance relationships, when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds."
A source confirmed to People yesterday that Heard and Musk had officially called it quits. "They had fun for a few months, but are both very busy with work now. It was getting hard to find time to see each other," the insider told the outlet. "Elon is working day and night. This is his life and he loves it. He is in no position to be in a relationship right now and ended it."
The split comes as a surprise to many, especially because the pair had been all smiles during recent sightings. In May, Musk traveled to Australia to spend time with Heard while she filmed Aquaman.
Although they're no longer an item, Heard and Musk's recent Instagram posts indicate there's definitely no bad blood between the two.
Advertisement