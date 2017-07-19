Sometimes, you have to do what you have to do. In Ben Affleck's case, the actor had to drop out of his upcoming Netflix movie.
Deadline reports that the Oscar winner was slated to star in Triple Frontier, a new film set to hit the streaming service, but has dropped out in order to focus on personal matters. According to Deadline, the Justice League star will use the break to "focus on his wellness and his family."
Back in March, the actor and director got candid in a Facebook post that proclaimed he had just gotten out of rehab for alcohol addiction, where he had quietly gone to get sober weeks before. (The language in the report did not mention details of Affleck's decision to focus on his health.) In his Facebook post, he credits wanting to be a good dad for his kids Violet, Samuel, and Seraphina, with his decision to get healthy, writing:
"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."
Back in January, Affleck pulled out of directing The Batman, a film in which he is still slated to star. Last week, new Batman director Matt Reeves stated that his movie will no longer use Affleck's script, which the Good Will Hunting co-writer worked on with with Chris Terrio and DC Entertainment CCO Geoff Johns.
It seems that Affleck is lightening his load moving forward as much as any bonafide movie star can. It's not always easy to do less, so good on Affleck for knowing what really matters to him right now.
