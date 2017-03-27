After a slew of Batman and Superman movies (and this summer's Wonder Woman), the Justice League is finally assembling — er, teaming up — for a superhero flick of its own. Sorry, Marvel fans, but there's no denying it now: DC's own caped roster is ready to rumble. Over the weekend, the first trailer for the epic movie hit the internet and fans noticed one very important character missing: Superman (Henry Cavill).
"We have to be ready. You, me, the others. There's an attack coming from far away," Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman, says in the clip. It also gives fans a first time look at a few of the Justice League members' powers and the big bads: Parademons (cue the dramatic music). Think of them as heavy-metal versions of Renaissance archangels with some anger-management issues. They're silver, don't speak at all, are loyal to the big bad Darkseid. They're also absolutely nothing like Ultron's lackeys in Avengers: Age of Ultron, who are silver, don't speak at all, and are fiercely loyal to Ultron.
Most viewers will be familiar with Batman, Wonder Woman (new mom Gal Gadot), and the Flash (Ezra Miller). But Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) are also present and accounted for with their respective oceanic powers and bio-mechanic armor and arsenal of guns. But where's the Man of Steel? Even though — spoiler alert — he "died" in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he's slated to return for Justice League. After all, the trailer has a clip of Lois Lane (Amy Adams), so it's clear that Clark Kent and his jawline will make an appearance in one way or another. While we don't get a look at him, a little internet sleuthing reveals that Steppenwolf, who is Darkseid's uncle, will be the main villain in this particular film.
Like the Superman films before it, Zack Snyder directed Justice League and it bears all the hallmarks of his brand of superhero film. Dark colors, a dark storyline (it doesn't get much darker than a dead superhero icon, right?), and pretty desolate-looking landscapes. But it's not all grey and bleak. Rolling Stone reports that there is some fun involved: When the Flash asks Batman what his superpowers are, he deadpans, "I'm rich."
Watch the brand-new trailer, below. Justice League debuts this November.
