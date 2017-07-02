Amid swirling rumors that the couple has called it quits, the newest couple to emerge from Bachelor Nation is hitting back with a firm denial in the form of some super cute photos from a wedding.
There has been speculation that the Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, who met on the 21st season of The Bachelor, have split. But their Instagram accounts say otherwise.
The pair attended a wedding in Neenah, WI yesterday, and posted some photos together from the event. Grimaldi's snapshot came en route to the occasion, where she predicted the two were "going to slay the electric slide" once they got there.
As for Viall's contribution, he shared a photo of Grimaldi perched on his lap in a champagne colored dress as his hand appears to be heading up the hem of her knee-length skirt. It's a playful photo of the two, and Viall looks sharp as hell in his slim cut suit.
The two have even reportedly just moved into a Downtown Los Angeles apartment together. Earlier this week, Grimaldi posted a photo of Viall as her #MCM, and the two appeared to be lounging in a hammock together.
Even though the pair has not released an official statement, their social media presence seems to be statement enough. The couple is responding to the rumors about the state of their relationship with photos of them looking very much together. A source may have told US Weekly that they "looked miserable" on their flight back from the wedding of Bachelor in Paradise couple Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, but there are lots of reasons that could have been the case that have nothing to do with breaking up.
In terms of what we can expect from the couple in the future, we might want to keep our eyes on their Instagram account for the updates.
