Even though the pair has not released an official statement, their social media presence seems to be statement enough. The couple is responding to the rumors about the state of their relationship with photos of them looking very much together. A source may have told US Weekly that they "looked miserable" on their flight back from the wedding of Bachelor in Paradise couple Evan Bass and Carly Waddell , but there are lots of reasons that could have been the case that have nothing to do with breaking up.