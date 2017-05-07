Back in March, before Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi made it rose-ceremony official, there was a subtle but pivotal moment in their season of The Bachelor that made viewers grit their teeth.
During the episode, Grimaldi asked Viall if he’d ever consider moving to Canada, her motherland. With any IRL relationship (read: untelevised) this is typically the moment when two lovers profess they’d compromise and say some banal line about how “they’d do anything for love.” That move would've made some very snoozy television. Viall did the opposite. While he would do anything for love, he would not do Canada.
One Bachelor finale and a stint on Dancing With The Stars later, Viall and Grimaldi have made L.A. their new home, and it seems Grimaldi is doing just fine. In an interview with E! News Grimaldi had a lot to say about her new life in La La Land.
"... My family was very supportive of the idea of moving. I’m still bringing and carrying on my work from home with me. I’m still planning on teaching. I’m still planning on being part of that life that I had in Montréal," she said to E!. "It was a decision we both made together and we’re both very happy about that decision. Both of our families are very happy that we’re together and we’re starting our life together."
L'amour wins, then — though there has been one rough spot. It seems the Montréal native and special education teacher is experiencing the downside for anyone plucked from obscurity and dropped into a whirlwind of fame. She’s too busy to enjoy her new home.
"Los Angeles is great. I'm here with Nick and Dancing With the Stars was an amazing part of the post-Bachelor experience so we've been really busy and I haven't had the chance to discover L.A. that much," she said to E!
In addition to divulging details about date nights in L.A. and doing cutesy couple stuff, Grimaldi also opened up about how she’s remaining close with her loved ones back at home. Hint: she’s just like the rest of us.
"I FaceTime my family every day and my nephew every morning but I'm going back to Montreal to visit family and friends in a couple of weeks," said Grimaldi to E! "Nick is going to be coming with me too so I'm very excited about that."
