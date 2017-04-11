Honestly, being part of a Bachelor couple must be exhausting. Imagine the hours spent posing for selfies that seem suitably relaxed and romantic (and, with luck, sponsored by a swimsuit label or teeth-whitening brand) so that Bachelor Nation doesn't doubt your ability to one day walk down the aisle and tie the knot in a televised ceremony officiated by Chris Harrison.
Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell know this; hell, they have a whole TV show about it. So do Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, who have been working overtime to convince fans that they're living happily ever after! and not happily ever after? ever since they announced their engagement last month.
That's resulted in a lot of
thirsty adoring selfies and no small amount of PDA. Last night, however, things reached a fever pitch when the Bachelor alum, who is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars, managed to work in a Grimaldi cameo and a big smooch during his routine.
This week's dances were inspired by each celebrity contestant's most memorable year. For Viall, that was 2016, the year he starred as The Bachelor and
licked whipped cream off Corinne found love with Grimaldi. What transpired next was a Bachelor-themed routine in which a shirtless (obvs) Viall and dance partner Peta Murgatroyd, playing the part of a Bachelorette contestant, performed the rumba.
The dance ended with Viall bringing Murgatroyd to the ground and walking away. He moved to the audience, grabbed Grimaldi, picked her up, and planted a passionate kiss on her lips. We get it, guys. You're in love.
Here's the big moment, as featured on Loverboy's Instagram.
Viall made it through last night's eliminations, so we may live to see another Nick & Vanessa 4-EVA routine on the dance floor yet. Man, ABC. Isn't it enough that you've ruined Dirty Dancing for everyone?
