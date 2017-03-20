Peta Murgatroyd Celebrated The End Of Maternity Leave With A Double Date With Nick & Vanessa

While much of the focus is on Nick Viall for making such a quick transition from The Bachelor to Dancing With The Stars, let's not forget that Peta Murgatroyd is also taking a leap of her own. The professional dancer gave birth to baby boy Shai just a few months ago, and Monday night she makes her triumphant return to TV. In celebration of DWTS' season 24 premiere and Murgatroyd's hard work, the two couples (Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Viall and new fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi) hit the town for a double date.
"Last night @maksimc was the only one not rooting for #teambabygotbach," Viall jokingly captioned the photo of the four of them walking to dinner Saturday night.
According to Us Weekly, the reality show icons grabbed dinner at The Church Key restaurant in West Hollywood in preparation of the season premiere.
Anyone who is familiar with Peta Murgatroyd probably isn't surprised that she's so quickly jumping back into work. The new mom started working out shortly after giving birth, and a few weeks later she and partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy had their first date night as parents. Staying active and leading a normal life is part of what makes Murgatroyd feel like herself.
"After 2 days back at the gym I'm feeling like the old Peta again," she captioned a post back in January. "I definitely don't have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race! I knew I needed to get back into the gym for my own sanity, but I also remind myself (as does Maks ?) that I still need to take it easy."
Plus, she has a huge support system when it comes to her work. She introduced Viall and Grimaldi to baby Shai just last week, and now they're like one big family ready to tackle the Dancing With The Stars journey together.
