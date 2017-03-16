Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Met Peta & Maks' Baby & The Pictures Are Adorable

It's safe to say there are no reality TV couples more beloved right now than Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, and Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The two pairs are stars of their respective shows (The Bachelor and Dancing With the Stars), but last night, worlds collided as Viall rehearsed with Murgatroyd for the upcoming season of DWTS — and were joined by some very special guests.
FINALLY we can all be together ? #TeamBabyGotBach is here & we CANT WAIT to perform for you on Monday @DancingABC ?? #TeamNickandVanessa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XYVcjVdrgn— Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) March 15, 2017
Grimaldi stopped by to support her husband-to-be, and the group was also joined by baby Shai, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy's son who was born earlier this year.
"FINALLY we can all be together," Murgatroyd captioned the photo. "
#TeamBabyGotBach is here & we CANT WAIT to perform for you on Monday."
Viall also posted the photo, writing "TEAM BABY GOT BACH is ready for Monday night!!"
The photo itself is adorable, with Viall holding the baby as the two women pose around him. However, Grimaldi took a snap of her own that might be even better.
Team Baby Got Bach is ready for Monday nights!! ??❤️ @viallnicholas28 @PetaMurgatroyd pic.twitter.com/8G9WD3ilXw— Vanessa Grimaldi (@VanessaGrimaldi) March 16, 2017
In the picture, Grimaldi is planting a kiss on Viall at the same time Murgatroyd is smooching baby Shai. It's pretty much a love fest over there, and it didn't stop at pictures. Viall, Murgatroyd, and Grimaldi also sat down for a Facebook Live Q&A on the Dancing With The Stars Facebook page.
Some things we learned? Viall thinks being the Bachelor is harder than competing in Dancing With the Stars, and he also loves to draw and paint — he and Grimaldi even did Bob Ross painting together.
As for what we can expect this season on DWTS, Viall says it will definitely be "entertaining."
"I'm aiming for okay," he joked on the Facebook Live, but Murgatroyd had more confidence.
"He's gonna be awesome," she promised. "We've been training really, really hard."
We can see how it all unfolds this Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC when season 24 kicks off with this duo, and other great pairs like Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Simone Biles with Sasha Farber. No word yet on whether baby Shai will be making another appearance, but with those parents, there's no doubt he already has some sweet moves.
