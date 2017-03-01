Forget The Bachelor, this is the real match made in heaven. Just a few days ago the Nick Viall all-but-confirmed that he would be a contestant on Dancing With The Stars' 24th season, and on Wednesday we finally learned the details. People reports that this reality-show-superstar will be joining Peta Murgatroyd on the stage, and honestly, can you think of a better duo?
Murgatroyd joined Dancing With The Stars all the way back in season 13, and after having a baby with husband and fellow DWTS pro Maks Chmerkovskiy in January, she's making her triumphant return this month.
"I’m definitely a little bit nervous but I’m very excited to get back," Murgatroyd said in an interview with Good Morning America, when she officially announced her return. "I’ve definitely missed the dance floor."
Murgatroyd had taken the previous season off due to her pregnancy, but we can't think of a happier note to come back on. Her husband, Chmerkovskiy, is pairing off with former Glee star Heather Morris, and his brother will be partnering with Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei.
In addition to these stars, Simone Biles is joining the show, working with Sasha Farber. This is good news, since the Olympian expressed an interest in dancing with Farber back in August.
"I would love to [join DWTS], but the fall season won't work because [of] the tour," she told Entertainment Tonight, referring to the Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastics Champions that took place in September, October, and November. "If I could do the spring season, I would love to do that!"
"I think [I'd like to dance with] Sasha [Farber]," she added. "I think it would be cool to be with Sasha."
We still don't know how the current season of The Bachelor ends, but at least when it comes to DWTS, we know everyone is with their perfect partner.
