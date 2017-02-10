Story from Pop Culture

Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Just Had Their First Date All Over Again

Kathryn Lindsay
A month or so after the birth of their son Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are hitting the town. Described by the Dancing With The Stars celeb as a "parents night out," both Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy made their post-baby debut at New York Fashion Week.

Parents night out ? @wearvalentinnicole #nyfw17 @nicolevolynets @iamvalc ??

A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on

The couple attended the VALENTÍNNÌCOLE show, which People reports was co-founded by Chmerkovskiy's brother.
"Hottest chick in the spot!" the Dancing With The Stars coach captioned the photo. "That line next to the corner of the lip is my absolute favorite... #queen." While this may be the couple's first parents' night out, Murgatroyd has made a point of staying active. Not long after the birth, the dancer began (slowly) getting back into fitness. She shared a post-gym selfie featuring her baby bump and spoke about the difficulty she was having accepting her new body.

Love thy self ❤ #Day17 postpartum. I think I'm doing ok....and I'm actually fine with the rate at which my body is shrinking back. After 2 days back at the gym I'm feeling like the old Peta again. I definitely don't have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race! I knew I needed to get back into the gym for my own sanity, but I also remind myself (as does Maks ?) that I still need to take it easy. I cannot jump yet and still can't run a mile, but the exercises I've planned out are a good start. Honestly, the hardest part for me is getting my core strength back. Day 1 I couldn't do a sit up, here's day 17 and I'm doing 70+ ?????? Ladies, we all have to start somewhere...being an athlete I pride myself on having a lean, strong physique, so believe me this has been a challenge to work through, but as long as you have a loving support network around you, you will be fine ❤ #theresnothinglikehardwork

A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on

"Ladies, we all have to start somewhere," she writes. "This has been a challenge to work through, but as long as you have a loving support network around you, you will be fine." Swanky fashion shows probably don't hurt, either.
