Bushnell also offered her perspective on the conversation aired between Viall and Grimaldi after watching them on After the Final Rose. "I would just say, 'Talk to people. If you are struggling, talk to Nick, talk to friends, talk to your family — don't bottle it all up. Also, show some grace, which I wasn't always the best at,'" Bushnell said, admitting a flaw of her own. "As hard as it is to think Ben never intentionally hurt or did anything, it's just the process, it's not necessarily the person. So forgive [and] move forward, which I'm sure they will do."