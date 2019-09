It may feel like a century since we all tuned in on Monday night for a "historic" finale of this season's rose extravaganza, but there's still so much to unpack knowing that Viall, 36, and Grimaldi, 29, are on track to spend the rest of their lives together. One of the most talked about aspects of their newly confirmed relationship is the sincerity of it Are they really in love ? Does Viall really want to marry Grimaldi? Does Grimaldi really want to settle down with Viall, who has almost proposed to two other women on national television? Apparently so. But not without a little advice. Enter: Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, the Bachelor couple from last season who successfully spun their reality show relationship into a Freeform spinoff series.