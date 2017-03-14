The finale of season 21, though, felt especially awkward. Perhaps it was the fact that Santa Claus made an appearance. Or the fact that Raven Gates, the rejected contestant, had to face her erstwhile suitor on live television — and everyone seemed to know that she was the true winner of the season. Or perhaps it was the fact that Rachel Lindsay, the next Bachelorette, met four of her future suitors, one of whom made a veiled reference to going Black and not going back. (The joke was not received well on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, your email inbox, or anywhere else in the world.)