Nick & Vanessa Went On Another Hometown Date & It Was So Cute

Nick Viall and fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi returned to Milwaukee for a much more low-key hometown date. Of course, they still ended up on TV as the biggest celebrities at the Bucks game (just guessing, but you know). Still, anything is low-key compared to the all-out loveathon that is The Bachelor. Or maybe it's a walk in the park and contestants are having mental breakdowns for no good reason. Who's to say?
The pair looked dapper taking in the Milwaukee Bucks playing the Atlanta Hawks. They must have enjoyed themselves, because the Bucks won in a squeaker.
Here's the photo Vanessa shared.
They also took a ton of photos with adoring fans. One made sure that her followers knew that her intentions were pure.
Another found the Bachelor couple in a luxury box.
One person thanked Grimaldi and Viall for being good sports with Bucks mascot Bango.
This fan had a rose, somehow.
Maybe they were handing out roses. That would be cool. Hey, free rose.
