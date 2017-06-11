Kate Beckinsale Posted The Best Instagram About Unconventional Families

We may not be a conventional family but we have love and humour and respect and care and I am proud to have walked this far with both of you and to have @lily_beckinsale walk us into the future . God bless love,and good hearts , and loyalty and friendship , and may we all have more and more of it and make more and more of it in the world ❤️

