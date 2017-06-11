Kate Beckinsale Posted The Best Instagram About Unconventional Families

Kate Beckinsale's family isn't like everyone else's, and she couldn't be happier about it. She made this clear on Instagram where she shared a sweet message about her unconventional family that includes her daughter Lily and her ex Michael Sheen.
Beckinsale posted a funny little video of her, Sheen and their 18-year-old daughter walking into Lily's high school graduation. The clip, which has them all in white, looks like something out of a Quentin Tarantino movie, but her message to them both was pure Nora Ephron. "We may not be a conventional family but we have love and humour and respect and care," Beckinsale wrote. "And I am proud to have walked this far with both of you and to have @lily_beckinsale walk us into the future."
If that wasn't enough to get you all teary, Beckinsale finished with a sweet message aimed at anyone with a modern family who's trying to make it work. "God bless love, and good hearts, and loyalty and friendship," she wrote, "and may we all have more and more of it and make more and more of it in the world."
Beckinsale and Sheen have been the definition of #ParentingGoals for years now. When Lily was accepted to college — she's headed to NYU in the fall — the two parents celebrated together. Sure, they may embarrass their daughter with their love — something they do often, btw — but it sure gets a laugh out of everyone else. Like, how can you not LOL at the fact that Beckinsale sends nude photos of Sheen to Lily as a joke or that she once drew a penis on Lily's sixth grade homework?
Beckinsale and Sheen, though, take their goals even further, since Beckinsale isn't only making it work with her ex but with her ex's girlfriend, Sarah Silverman. Honestly, she doesn't get why it's such a big deal that she loves to troll Silverman and reminisce with her about their "unfortunate" throwback hair pics. "I don’t know why everyone was so surprised," Beckinsale told Stylist last year. "Sarah’s such a fantastic woman, I love her and Michael, and I have gotten on for years now. I’ve known him since I was 22, we’re basically family."
As unconventional as their family is, though, Beckinsale just can't help being like any other proud mom. She posted a photo of her little girl in her cap and gown with the caption: "I am so proud of you I have nearly forgiven you for saying other parents don't bring air horns to the ceremony that was a LIE."
